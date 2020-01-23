Casper College Basketball Teams Sweep Eastern Wyoming

The nationally-ranked Casper College basketball teams both posted big wins on Wednesday night over Eastern Wyoming from Torrington. The T-bird women ranked 22nd in the country defeated EWC 75-56 as Natalia Otkhmezuri led the way with 15 points and Pine Bluffs native Kammie Ragsdale added 14. Juneau Jones pulled down 11 rebounds. The Lancers were led by Ane Esnal Aguirre with 31. She was 13-20 from the field in this contest.

The Casper College men rebounded from a loss to Western Wyoming back on Sunday to beat Eastern Wyoming 82-53. David Walker, the South Alabama signee threw in 25 points for the Birds with Isaiah Banks chipping in 10. Both Casper College teams are 17-3 on the year and will visit Northwest of Powell on Saturday.