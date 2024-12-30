Casper City Introduces Cardboard Collection To Reduce Waste

The City of Casper is replacing the first residential extra trash collection day of January with corrugated cardboard collection. Bundled, secured cardboard will be collected curbside.

“We see a big increase in the amount of cardboard being thrown away after Christmas, leading to overfilling of dumpsters in the early weeks of January,” said Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston.

“Corrugated cardboard can be diverted from our landfill and recycled, saving the landfill precious space and saving ratepayers money.”

Langston went on to explain that corrugated cardboard has a layer of ripples in it and is not recycled the same way as paperboard that is commonly used for cereal and other such cartons.

Langston shared that the most common corrugated cardboard boxes the Casper Regional Solid Waste Regional Facility sees after the holiday season are online shopping and TV boxes.

Residents are asked to take the following steps when putting their corrugated cardboard boxes curbside for collection:

Flatten corrugated cardboard boxes. Paperboard, such as cereal boxes, toy boxes, or food boxes should not be included with corrugated cardboard.

Remove all packing materials from inside the box such as Styrofoam, packing peanuts, packing paper, or bubble wrap.

Tape cardboard boxes together so that they don’t blow away in the wind. Do not use string and twine. It gets tangled in recycling machines.

Place cardboard for extra collection curbside or in the alley with the trash bin. Extra collection needs to be at least two feet from the curb and two feet from the bin.

Residents are asked to use Wyoming wind sense. If winds are blowing stronger than a light breeze, cardboard should be taken to a recycling depot instead of placing it curbside.

Extra trash day schedules can be found on the City of Casper website or by calling the Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility at 307-235-8246.