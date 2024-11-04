Wyoming Man Killed in Fatal Halloween Rollover Near Lander

A 72-year-old Wyoming man is dead after a rollover crash in Fremont County on October 31st around 2:33 p.m.

According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford F-350 was going south behind another vehicle on WY 789 near mile marker 85.3 when a GMC merged into the left lane from the center at low speeds.

The vehicle in front of the Ford swerved to avoid the GMC, causing the Ford to also swerve to avoid the GMC.

The front passenger side of the Ford impacted the GMC's rear driver side.

The GMC lost control and entered a driver-side leading roll. The GMC then slid on its roof until it tripped on the edge of the road, and then began to roll again.

The GMC completed 1 and 3/4 rolls before coming to rest on the passenger side.

John Henderson is the 89th person to die on Wyoming's highways so far this year, that compares to 121 at the same time last year.

There were no other fatalities or injuries as a result of the crash. Henderson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Highway Patrol lists speed as a possible contributing factor. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

