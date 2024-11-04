Wyoming Gas Prices Drop: Cheapest Station At $2.74 Per Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.74/g this morning while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52 per gallon- the lowest level since 2021.

"Seasonal trends continue to push down gasoline prices across much of the country, with GasBuddy counting 26 states where average gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon—something that could be less than a week away for the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While much of the attention this week will be on the election and how it could potentially change the trajectory of the nation, gasoline prices are likely to be a gift to the next president, staying much lower than in previous years when COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine caused a surge that’s unlikely to repeat, no matter who wins the election. For now, Americans can expect the downward trend to continue in most states, while other states have seen prices jump temporarily due to a behavior we track called price cycling. We should see the number of states with sub-$3-per-gallon prices grow as we get closer to Thanksgiving."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 4, 2023: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 4, 2022: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

November 4, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 4, 2020: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 4, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 4, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 4, 2017: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 4, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 4, 2015: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 4, 2014: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.87/g, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.03/g.

Ogden- $3.23/g, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

Billings- $2.99/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.09/g.

