Exhibit Featuring Wyoming’s Development through Old Maps On View at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has opened an exhibit featuring a selection of the Rosenthal Map Collection illustrating the development of Wyoming from the pre-territorial period through statehood and beyond.

View 30 maps showing the evolution of Wyoming’s boundaries from 1855 to 1957. On loan from The Nicolaysen Art Museum, “Historic Wyoming Maps” will be on view through January 25, 2025.

Winter hours and admission fees for Fort Caspar Museum are in effect.

The Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Winter admission rates are: $2 for Adults; $1.50 for Seniors and Teens; $1.00 for Youths (6 to 12 years old); and Children (5 years and under) and Members are free.

Vintage Wyoming Movie Posters I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.

That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?

Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.

Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.

The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good. Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods