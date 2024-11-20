Casper City Council approves contract for second phase of Westridge project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council unanimously voted to approve a contract with Worthington, Lenhart, and Carpenter Inc. for work on the second phase of the Westridge addition improvement project.

The contract states that Worthington, Lenhart, and Carpenter Inc. will be compensated up to $218,500 for its services.

Per the contract, the firm will be responsible for advertising and bidding; scheduling, organizing and conducting pre-bid meetings; assisting the city in evaluating bids; and providing opinions to the Casper Engineering Office with recommendations for who should receive the bid.

The company will also be responsible for general administration of the construction contract, project coordination, daily reports to serve as a construction diary, regular site visits and more.

