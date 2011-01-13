Casper Citizen Assists in a Drunk Driving Arrest

A Casper man assists in the arrest of a drunk driver.

A concerned Casper citizen went above the call of duty to help police apprehend a suspected drunk driver.

At about two in the morning on Thursday, Bruce Orth was in the Poplar Common Cents convenience store when he observed an allegedly intoxicated James Benson making a purchase.

According to affidavit, both Orth and the store clerk observed Benson stumbling while he walked and slurring his speech.

When Benson left the store and got into his white Ford Ranger, Orth followed him south on I25 and reported observing Benson swerving in and out of his lane multiple times.

Orth contacted the police who met Benson at his Provence Court residence as he was exiting his truck.