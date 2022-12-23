Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van

Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year.

That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.

The Central Wyoming Counseling Center was one of those organizations. On Friday, December 18 representatives from CWCC presented Stuff the Van with three big boxes of toys, and a check.

"We are always wanting to serve the community," said Brandi Hammond, the head of CWCC's Human Resources Department. "So one of our initiatives this year was to serve our mission by doing something at Christmas. We had our holiday breakfast with staff today. We just wanted our staff to be able to collaborate with us and contribute in a way that we hadn't in a while."

And that's what they did. CWCC held a staff breakfast, in which staff members brought in the things they could donate. Some donated a little, others donated a lot. But all of CWCC gave what they could.

"We have three boxes of toys that staff had brought in," Hammond said. "And we raised money throughout the week, so we have a check available as well."

It was just another example of community partnerships coming together with a common goal; that goal being Casper families got a Christmas.

"That is the core, that is the heart of the mission of CWCC and if we aren't out here modeling it every day, then we aren't fulfilling our mission or reflecting our mission to the community," Hammond stated. "Our kids are very important. We've expanded our school-based services over the past year-and-a-half and we really wanted to contribute in a different way. We've partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming as a part of that initiative through the school-based services, and this is just another way to be able to reach those children and their families over the holidays."

CWCC isn't just here for the holidays, either Hammond said.

"We're open to all-comers regardless of ability to pay, regardless of age," she said. "We have wraparound services all the way from little kids to geriatric clients. We have inpatient and outpatient. And if we don't have what you need, we'll work with the people that do."

CWCC partners with other agencies year-round and, Hammond said, they were proud to partner with Stuff the Van this Christmas, at the behest of CWCC's CEO, Kevin Hasucha.

"His message to all of us was to have a giving spirit and always go that extra mile for the community," Hammond shared. "He's been very adamant that we get more involved with the community which, as of late, has been hard due to COVID-19. We had to back away from a lot of these types of things. So this was just another way to be present in the community."

CWCC is absolutely present in the community. The holidays can be a tough time for people and the Central Wyoming Counseling Center exists for those people who don't have anywhere to go...or anybody to talk to. CWCC is just one of the many community organizations to give back to the community this Christmas. And it's just another example of how much Casper takes care of itself, no matter the time of year.