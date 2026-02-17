It’s that time of year when red takes over, fireworks crackle, and families gather for what’s often called the world’s largest annual migration. Chinese New Year — also known as the Spring Festival — has arrived, launching a 15-day celebration rooted in renewal, reunion and a little mythic monster lore.

The holiday begins with the first new moon between January 21 and February 20 and wraps with the Lantern Festival on day 15. It marks the end of winter and the start of a new lunar year, a reset button centered on honoring ancestors, clearing out bad luck and welcoming prosperity.

Legend says the traditions trace back to “Nian,” a fearsome beast chased away with red banners, firecrackers and noise. That’s why you’ll see crimson paper cutouts on doors and hear fireworks light up the night. Before the new year begins, homes are scrubbed clean to sweep away bad fortune — but put that broom down on New Year’s Day, or you might brush away your luck.

Food plays its own starring role. Whole fish signals abundance. Dumplings look like ancient gold ingots and promise wealth. Long noodles? A wish for longevity. And for kids, there’s the real highlight: red envelopes, or hongbao, filled with cash and good wishes.

Each year in the Chinese zodiac rotates through one of 12 animals — rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. This year rides in under the banner of the Horse, a symbol of energy, strength and forward momentum.

And yes, Casper is getting in on the action.

On Tuesday, February 17, the The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host a free Chinese New Year celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m., blending culture, cuisine and a dash of cosmic ambition.

Expect spring rolls courtesy of Full House Chinese Restaurant, red envelopes for the kids, and hands-on Discovery Center activities inspired by the Year of the Horse. It’s designed as a drop-in, all-ages evening — part art party, part cultural deep dive.

The night’s headliner? A 20–25 minute presentation by Dr. Drew Young titled “The Tiangong Space Station: A Look at China’s Heavenly Palace.” The talk explores China’s rapid spaceflight ascent — from Moon and Mars landings to the construction of Tiangong, often described as a palace in the sky and China’s answer to the International Space Station. Ancient traditions meet orbiting laboratories. Not a bad combo.

If you’re feeling inspired by the Horse theme, swing by The Horse in Context, on view through February 26 at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery on the Casper College campus. The exhibition examines how the horse has galloped through art and symbolism across cultures and centuries.

The Nicolaysen, located at 400 East Collins Avenue, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public.

Red lanterns. Lucky envelopes. A space station overhead. Casper’s ringing in the lunar new year with style.

Indonesians celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year with fireworks at Park Shanghai Pakuwon City Mall on February 17, 2026 in Surabaya, Indonesia.

