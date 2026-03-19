A fast-moving grass fire on Casper’s edge is serving as an early warning for what could be a dangerous fire season in central Wyoming.

Crews were called out March 18 to a wildland fire near Desert Garden Circle, just off Cole Creek Road, after reports of smoke in the area. By the time responders arrived, the fire had burned about one acre and destroyed personal property, including a camper.

Thanks to quick response and some groundwork already in place, firefighters were able to get the upper hand fast.

Officials say clear access roads and fuel mitigation work completed by a nearby homeowner played a key role in stopping the fire from spreading further.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Natrona County Fire District, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Fire-EMS, Casper Fire-EMS, Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Bureau of Land Management’s High Plains District, and Natrona County Emergency Management.

The cause of the fire has been ruled natural, sparked by the spontaneous combustion of ignitable fuels.

While the damage was limited, the conditions behind the fire are raising concern.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for Casper and much of central Wyoming, including Natrona County, through 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Forecasters are calling for critically low humidity between 10 and 15 percent, wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, and unusually warm temperatures—all factors that can turn a small spark into a fast-moving fire.

Fire officials say this week’s incident is a reminder that wildland fire season has already arrived.

They’re urging residents to create defensible space around homes, clear dry vegetation, and stay alert as conditions remain primed for rapid fire growth.

Wildfire Burns Field South of Wyoming Boulevard September 2, 2024. Firefighters quickly knocked down a grass fire on Wyoming Boulevard and Tranquility Way ~8:00 p.m.