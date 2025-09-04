Nicolaysen Celebrates 40 Years of Art, Imagination, and Generosity in Casper

Iridescent, dreamy, sparkly -- these are a few words that describe the Nicolaysen Art Museum's Iridescent Bash.

The art was magical, the hor devours exceptional, and the artwork...words cannot describe.

The NIC featured works from several regional artists as well as well as live music, interactive art, and a silent auction with works starting under $300. It was the perfect midweek party to kick off Gala week.

​

On Friday, the Midsummer Dream Gala brings an elevated, dreamlike experience with an exclusive art auction, seated dinner, and live painting by featured Wyoming artist Robert Martinez. Guests are encouraged to lean into the theme with shimmering, imaginative attire. It’s a night to dress up and truly dazzle. And it's completely sold out.

Both events celebrate Casper’s creative spirit and help support The NIC’s mission to keep contemporary art thriving in our community. See photos from the midweek bash below!

Nicolaysen Art Museum Iridescent Bash September 3, 2025



