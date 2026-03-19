This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joshua Roberts, 47 - Criminal Trespass, Interference

Randi Phelps, 36 - Fail to Comply

Jason Franke, 45 - Serve Jail Time

Walker Martin, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court

Marissa Brown, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kaleb Colter, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Pricilla Gould, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Fail to Appear

Heather Kirchner, 35 - Fail to Appear

Allyson Sixfeathers, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lance Silvertson, 55 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Brandon Mihalik, 38 - Serve Jail Time X2

Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Michael Case, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Sylvia Cornell, 40 - Hold for Probation & Parole

Randy Overman, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Ashley Tidwell, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder

Braden Picotte, 24 - Public Intoxication

Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Public Intoxication

Jesus Marquez, 46 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest/Interference

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year of the 1990s Going year by year, looking at the best albums in hard rock of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff