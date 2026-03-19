Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/17/26 – 03/19/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joshua Roberts, 47 - Criminal Trespass, Interference
Randi Phelps, 36 - Fail to Comply
Jason Franke, 45 - Serve Jail Time
Walker Martin, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court
Marissa Brown, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Kaleb Colter, 28 - Criminal Warrant
Pricilla Gould, 22 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Fail to Appear
Heather Kirchner, 35 - Fail to Appear
Allyson Sixfeathers, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lance Silvertson, 55 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Brandon Mihalik, 38 - Serve Jail Time X2
Wiley Lutkins, 39 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
Michael Case, 40 - Criminal Warrant
Sylvia Cornell, 40 - Hold for Probation & Parole
Randy Overman, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Ashley Tidwell, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder
Braden Picotte, 24 - Public Intoxication
Ramon Pacheco, 51 - Public Intoxication
Jesus Marquez, 46 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest/Interference
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