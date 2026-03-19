Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray’s office began a round of in‑person audits of commercial registered agents on March 18, visiting offices including the high‑profile location at 30 North Gould Street in Sheridan as part of a broader effort to enforce compliance with state business law.

Commercial registered agents serve as the official contact point for businesses formed in Wyoming, receiving legal notices and government correspondence on behalf of hundreds or even thousands of companies. By law, these agents must maintain a physical Wyoming address, be present during business hours, and keep certain records, including contact information for the companies they represent. Agents representing more than 10 businesses are required to register with the Secretary of State’s office as commercial registered agents.

However, Wyoming’s popularity as a business‑friendly jurisdiction — with no corporate or personal income tax and a reputation for strong privacy protections — has also drawn scrutiny, with some critics saying the system can be exploited by bad actors. Investigations have previously flagged registered agents linked to thousands of companies used in questionable schemes, and audits are one of the state’s tools to check compliance with existing law.

In a statement, Gray said his office takes “fraud and abuse of corporate filings extremely seriously,” and emphasized that regular compliance reviews are part of the job. “Although our office conducts regular audits to ensure compliance with the Commercial Registered Agents Act, these targeted, in‑person audits of large commercial registered agents are an important part of ensuring compliance with Wyoming law,” he said.

Gray also noted frustration that recent legislative efforts to bolster the Secretary of State’s authority against business fraud did not pass this session. “I am disappointed that the Wyoming Legislature chose not to pursue multiple bills . . . which would have provided our office even more tools to take on business fraud,” he said. Still, he said the office will continue working “with the tools and resources we have to make sure commercial registered agents are following existing Wyoming law.”

Commercial registered agents are subject to specific statutory requirements, including maintaining accurate records that can be audited and made available to state officials if needed. Violations of the state’s Registered Offices and Agents Act can lead to administrative actions and, in some cases, referrals to law enforcement.

The audits come amid heightened attention to how Wyoming’s registered agent system operates. State legislators have previously debated bills aimed at increasing accountability — including proposals to require agents to keep ownership details for clients and to give the state more authority to dissolve companies that provide false information — though some measures have stalled.

Gray’s office says the initial audits are meant to ensure agents are at their listed locations during normal business hours and are properly keeping the required records. Further audit results and any compliance actions have not yet been released.

Voters at the Mills Community Center Gallery Credit: Sam Haut, Townsquaremedia