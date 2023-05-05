Casper Boys & Girls Club Hosts Spring Into Safety Event

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming, 1701 E. K St., will host is annual "Spring Into Safety" event with free sports-related summer stuff from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center and other community partners will be distributing lots of safety information, and free bike helmets, life jackets and more in limited quantities -- first come, first served.

The event will offer raffles for door prizes to include a Pack N Play, two kids scooters, and a youth bike.

Other sponsors include the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, Jonah Bank, Hilltop National Bank, State Farm Insurance, Enbridge and First Interstate Bank.

