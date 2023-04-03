Casper Biologist to Present “Wyoming Wolverines” for Werner Wildlife Study Series

Wyoming Game and Fish Department statewide nongame mammal biologist Heather O’Brien will present “Wyoming Wolverines” for the Thursday, April 20 edition of the Werner Wildlife Study Series. O’Brien, who is based in Casper, will discuss wolverine ecology, occupancy survey methods, and survey results from Wyoming beginning at 7 p.m.

According to India Hayford, museum specialist, wolverines are an elusive, solitary species of dense forest habitats in the western United States and Canada. “In recent years, wildlife biologists from several agencies have collaborated to collectively study and better understand the full extent of wolverine range and distribution,” she said.

O’Brien received her B.S. degree in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1996 and her M.S. degree studying white-tailed deer densities and herbivory from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2005. Her areas of interest include population estimation and ecology, behavioral ecology, fence and road ecology as it relates to wildlife movement, and conservation of sensitive species.

April’s family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. For more information, call 307-235-2108 or email indiahayford@caspercollege.edu.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.