Casper Art Teacher Publishes Resource & Doodle Book Called ‘Sketched’

Local art teacher, Kaia Petley, recently published an art resource book on Amazon.

She describes SKETCHED as a collection of doodle drawing notes created over the course of her teaching career.

"These notes are a condensed version of many art concepts, terms, and mediums for the aspiring artist. Art teachers may find this book useful as a resource for teaching students of all ages various art concepts in guiding them to think about what their artwork communicates and how to create original works using the notes from this book. Project ideas, rubrics, and critique worksheets are also included. In addition, included is a section on how to develop an artist bio, portfolio, and resume" says the author.

Petley has been an art teacher for the past 17 years and has taught in Kansas, Colorado, and South Dakota before settling in Casper, Wyoming in 2014. She is now an art instructor at Pathways Innovation Center.

She has since married, is raising a family, and recently added co-owner of Leo’s Beverly Street Auto Repair to her resume with husband, Brett Petley.

