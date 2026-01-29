This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ibrahim Esen, 25, Immigration Hold

Clint Witcher, 66, Serve Jail Time

Johan Fleire Pineda, 25, Immigration Hold

Sarah Quinionrs, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Brian Pangburn, 42, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Arthur Mitchell, 39, Contract Hold/Billing

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Fail to Appear

Rocky Kurzenberger, 62, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Sara Gale, 19, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic

Izziah Douglass, 21, Hold for Probation and Parole

Chase Snooks, 23, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Zaiden Macias, 18, Serve Jail Time

Coveney Roberts, 32, Criminal Warrant

Tanner Goodwin, 21, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Grace Fallon, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, IMPROPER LANE USAGE

Lance Morehead, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III

Farley’s Import Car Care Destroyed in Casper Fire Jan. 28, 2026. Photos show the full devastation after a fire destroyed Farley’s Import Car Care on E. Yellowstone Highway Friday morning. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore