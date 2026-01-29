Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/28/26 – 01/29/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ibrahim Esen, 25, Immigration Hold
Clint Witcher, 66, Serve Jail Time
Johan Fleire Pineda, 25, Immigration Hold
Sarah Quinionrs, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Brian Pangburn, 42, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Arthur Mitchell, 39, Contract Hold/Billing
Donnie Sausedo, 48, Fail to Appear
Rocky Kurzenberger, 62, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Sara Gale, 19, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic
Izziah Douglass, 21, Hold for Probation and Parole
Chase Snooks, 23, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Zaiden Macias, 18, Serve Jail Time
Coveney Roberts, 32, Criminal Warrant
Tanner Goodwin, 21, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Grace Fallon, 25, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, IMPROPER LANE USAGE
Lance Morehead, 45, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III
