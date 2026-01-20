This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Appear

Cory Campbell, 42, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM

Christopher Noah, 31, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, RECKLESS ENDANGERING, DISPLAY LIC PLATES, OBEY TRAFFIC CONTR DEVICE.

Charlo Yellowfox, 38, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Joshua Wilson, 49, Theft- $1000 or more

Samual Fales, 44, Fail to Comply

Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Comply

Phillip Van Dyne, 42, Aggr Assault & Battery, Breach of Peace, Prop Destruction: Under $1000

Sjaun Chriswisser, 31, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Hunter Weickum, 24, Interference with Enforcement, Assault and Battery

Caleb Walker, 21, Interference with Enforcement, Assault & Battery

Syler Fleck, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Leve Schlotterbeck, 26, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF

Micheal Nab, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Ezra Faulk, 44, Fail to Appear

Jose Arrieta Quinones, 27, Immigration Hold

Alek Odich-Peretzman, 40, Immigration Hold

Brian Magallon Moreno, 28, Immigration Hold

Kenneth Dimberg, 56, Fail to Comply

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Michelle Ford, 21, Fail to Comply

Jeremy Byard, 47, WRONG WAY ON A ONE-WAY STREET, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Dalton Reed, 30, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Insurance violation-No Insurance

Geneva Parker, 49, Fail to Comply

Christian Klein, 35, DWUS, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III

Lennace Miller, 36, Criminal Warrant

Aryn Hedquist, 37, Criminal Warrant

Kevin Long, 40, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Christopher Gore, 42, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, Reckless Driving, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Adilet Sharshenov, 38, Immigration Hold

Blake McIntosh, 23, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, VALID DRIVERS LIC

Brandon Seyfang, 44, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jason Stangle, 40, Criminal Warrant

Jeremy Rivera Noguera, 23, Fail to Appear

Devin Jefferis, 37, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DUTY UPON COLLIDING WITH UNATTENDED VEHI, FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR

Kayelee Thomas, 36, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Bryanna Pellman, 23, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

Huey Patton, 51, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media