Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/17/26 – 01/20/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Appear
Cory Campbell, 42, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM
Christopher Noah, 31, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, PROP DESTRUCTION: $1000 OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, RECKLESS ENDANGERING, DISPLAY LIC PLATES, OBEY TRAFFIC CONTR DEVICE.
Charlo Yellowfox, 38, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Joshua Wilson, 49, Theft- $1000 or more
Samual Fales, 44, Fail to Comply
Rodney Brafford, 71, Fail to Comply
Phillip Van Dyne, 42, Aggr Assault & Battery, Breach of Peace, Prop Destruction: Under $1000
Sjaun Chriswisser, 31, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Hunter Weickum, 24, Interference with Enforcement, Assault and Battery
Caleb Walker, 21, Interference with Enforcement, Assault & Battery
Syler Fleck, 26, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Leve Schlotterbeck, 26, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF
Micheal Nab, 20, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Ezra Faulk, 44, Fail to Appear
Jose Arrieta Quinones, 27, Immigration Hold
Alek Odich-Peretzman, 40, Immigration Hold
Brian Magallon Moreno, 28, Immigration Hold
Kenneth Dimberg, 56, Fail to Comply
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Michelle Ford, 21, Fail to Comply
Jeremy Byard, 47, WRONG WAY ON A ONE-WAY STREET, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Dalton Reed, 30, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Insurance violation-No Insurance
Geneva Parker, 49, Fail to Comply
Christian Klein, 35, DWUS, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III
Lennace Miller, 36, Criminal Warrant
Aryn Hedquist, 37, Criminal Warrant
Kevin Long, 40, Fail to Appear, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Christopher Gore, 42, FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, Reckless Driving, SPEED TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Adilet Sharshenov, 38, Immigration Hold
Blake McIntosh, 23, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, VALID DRIVERS LIC
Brandon Seyfang, 44, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Donnie Sausedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jason Stangle, 40, Criminal Warrant
Jeremy Rivera Noguera, 23, Fail to Appear
Devin Jefferis, 37, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DUTY UPON COLLIDING WITH UNATTENDED VEHI, FAIL TO PROVIDE PROOF OF LIABILITY INSUR
Kayelee Thomas, 36, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Bryanna Pellman, 23, Fail to Comply, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID FORM > .3 G, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY
Huey Patton, 51, Public Intoxication Prohibited
