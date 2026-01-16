This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Christine Allemand, 30, Criminal Warrant

David Strong, 27, Serve Jail Time

Sarel Herrera-Garcia, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Duane Jarvis, 32, District Court Bench Warrant

Shelly Parker, 52, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC, fail to Appear

Joseph Dudley, 43, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Trey Lewis, 26, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Joseph Grant, 36, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 3RD OFF W/IN 10, VALID CERTIFICATE OF TITLE, CERTIFICATE, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, Criminal Warrant

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Criminal Warrant

Derric Jonas, 39, Fail to Appear

Luis Beristain-Alvarez, 39, Immigration Hold

Catrina Carson, 51, Serving Weekends

Martin Perez-Tenopala, 31, Immigration Hold

Walter Poma-Avila, 42, Immigration Hold

Joaquin Orlando Rios-Lopez, 38, Immigration Hold

Frank Oblitas-Benito, 24, Immigration Hold

Shane Schroefel, 24, Immigration Hold

Eric Richardson, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Christopher Green, 28, Fail to Comply

John Barnes, 39, Fail to Appear

Forest Miller, 48, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Tecumseh Perank, 31, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

🐇 Wyoming’s Rabbit and Hare Roll Call Wyoming is home to six clever, quick-footed residents that make winter hunting anything but boring: the Black-Tailed Jackrabbit, the Desert Cottontail, the Eastern Cottontail, the Mountain Cottontail, the Snowshoe Hare, and the White-Tailed Jackrabbit. Each comes with its own personality, preferred hideouts, and tricks for staying one step ahead of hunters. From lightning-fast sprints across open sage flats to disappearing into brushy creek bottoms, these rabbits keep every outing unpredictable—and endlessly entertaining. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM