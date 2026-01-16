Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/15/26 -01/16/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Christine Allemand, 30, Criminal Warrant
David Strong, 27, Serve Jail Time
Sarel Herrera-Garcia, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Duane Jarvis, 32, District Court Bench Warrant
Shelly Parker, 52, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC, fail to Appear
Joseph Dudley, 43, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Trey Lewis, 26, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Joseph Grant, 36, DUI ALCOHOL =TO> .08% - 3RD OFF W/IN 10, VALID CERTIFICATE OF TITLE, CERTIFICATE, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, Criminal Warrant
Eddy Fernandez, 51, Criminal Warrant
Derric Jonas, 39, Fail to Appear
Luis Beristain-Alvarez, 39, Immigration Hold
Catrina Carson, 51, Serving Weekends
Martin Perez-Tenopala, 31, Immigration Hold
Walter Poma-Avila, 42, Immigration Hold
Joaquin Orlando Rios-Lopez, 38, Immigration Hold
Frank Oblitas-Benito, 24, Immigration Hold
Shane Schroefel, 24, Immigration Hold
Eric Richardson, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Christopher Green, 28, Fail to Comply
John Barnes, 39, Fail to Appear
Forest Miller, 48, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Tecumseh Perank, 31, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
🐇 Wyoming’s Rabbit and Hare Roll Call
Wyoming is home to six clever, quick-footed residents that make winter hunting anything but boring: the Black-Tailed Jackrabbit, the Desert Cottontail, the Eastern Cottontail, the Mountain Cottontail, the Snowshoe Hare, and the White-Tailed Jackrabbit. Each comes with its own personality, preferred hideouts, and tricks for staying one step ahead of hunters. From lightning-fast sprints across open sage flats to disappearing into brushy creek bottoms, these rabbits keep every outing unpredictable—and endlessly entertaining.
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Natrona County Pre-legislative Forum
January 14, 2026
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media