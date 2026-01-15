Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/14/26 - 01/15/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Bradley Faraci, 25, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -, Hold for probation and parole

Stephen Koch, 47, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic

George Schott, 37, Fail to Comply

Charlene Gurrola, 43, Hold for other Agency

Timothy Bach, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Charles Frye, 35, Fail to Appear

Moises Ortiz Ortiz, 29, Contract Hold/billing

Bridger Wilson, 25, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Elysha Tsinigine, 38, Fail to Appear

Owen Brown, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Dominic Martinez, 39, Shoplifting 1st Offense

Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Comply

