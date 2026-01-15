Natrona Recent Arrest Log (01/14/26 - 01/15/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/14/26 – 01/15/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Bradley Faraci, 25, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -, Hold for probation and parole
Stephen Koch, 47, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Willfully Resist, Physic
George Schott, 37, Fail to Comply
Charlene Gurrola, 43, Hold for other Agency
Timothy Bach, 37, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Charles Frye, 35, Fail to Appear
Moises Ortiz Ortiz, 29, Contract Hold/billing
Bridger Wilson, 25, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Elysha Tsinigine, 38, Fail to Appear
Owen Brown, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Velinda Brown, 52, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Dominic Martinez, 39, Shoplifting 1st Offense
Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Comply
