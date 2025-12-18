This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Nicholas Johnston, 50, Serve Jail Time

Joshua McLean, 44, Hold for Probation or Parole

Ashtin Shot to Pieces, 18, CRTSY Hold OT/Agency

Jorge Gonzalez-Huerta, 27, Immigration Hold

Jessea McGill, 21, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Jarrett Kellch, 22, Fail to Appear

Joshua Quinones, 33, Fail to Comply

Scott Johnson, 40, District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Bench Warrant

Juan Williams, 45, Domestic Battery-1st Offense, Violate Protection ORD, Apply pressure on the throat or neck

Amberlee Stamper, 18, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol, resisting Arrest-Interfer with/Hinder/F

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bryon Drake, 65, Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith, 62, Open Conatainer-Possess/Dispense in open, Public intoxication Prohibited

Eric Tippett, 47, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

