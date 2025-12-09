This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tehran Flowers, 46, Apply pressure on the throat or neck, Domestic Battery-1st Offense.

Matthew Adams, 45, Serve Jail Time.

Stormy Evans, 40, Criminal Warrant.

Thomas Nace, 44, District Court Bench Warrant.

Justin Schoening, 30, Fail to appear.

Myleigh Oesterholz, 24, Fail to Comply

James Vencill, 38, DWUI (1st Offense OR 2nd Offense Within, insurance violation-no Insurance.

Carlos Cojolon-us, 33, Immigration Hold.

James Pyle, 48, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense.

Levi Chancellor, 31, Fail to Comply, Reckless Driving, Reckless endangerment, DUI: Cont Sub- 1st Off W/In 10 years, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst- Pill or Cap- 3 G, Veh exceed 80 MPH on Interstate (6+ MPH), Obey Traffic Contr Device, Criminal Trespass,

Use Contr Sub- Sch I, II, OR III (X2), Drive Veh W/I single Lane, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police.

The Best Box Office Bombs of 2025 These films flopped in theaters — but they deserved better.