This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Robert Hosteller, 62, Open Container-Possess/dispense in open, Public Intoxication, criminal Warrant.

Ashley Moyte, 34, Fail to Comply.

Dagne Flaa, 59, Crtsy Hold OT/Agency, Bond Revocation

Danny Bouissey, 39, Hold for District Court, Bond Revocation

Pedro De Leon-Santiago, 24, Immigration Hold

Michelle Hegglund, 39, Criminal Warrant.

Sherra Danielson, 35, Fail to Comply.

Madeline Irene, 23, Fail to Comply.

Craig Rahman, 43, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more.

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass

