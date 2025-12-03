This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50, Fail to Appear.

Levi Redman, 30, Possess Contr Subst- Power or Cryst-, Pill or Cap- 3GR, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Toshina Oldman, 33, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid 3/10 Gram

Joseph Hoock, 49, Possess Contr Subst- Power or Cryst-, Pill or Cap

Marcel Oldman, 29, Possess Contr Subst-Liquid 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst-pill or Cap 3 GR, Interfere W/Peace Officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Take Contr Subst or Liquid into Jail.

Rueben Wentz, 46, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear.

Chloe White, 21, Simple Assault

Andres Avila-Leon, 30, Immigration Hold.

Zachary Foster, 43, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst.

Rita Lopez, 39, Use Contr Subst-SCH I, II, or III

Ann McGregor, 49, Serve Jail Time.

Robert Hostetler, 62, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Public Intoxication, Criminal Warrant.

Shaun Chriswisser, 31, Fail to Comply.

2025 Summer Rock Tour Preview