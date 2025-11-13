Casper Arrest Log

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/12/25-11/13/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cole Miller, 27, Criminal Warrant

Simon Crowder, 27, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Dwayne Baker, 53, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Jack Devinee, 49, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Jose Morillo-Barroso, 23, Immigration Hold

Austin Earl, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Edison Espana-Champuiz, 28, Immigration Hold

Stephania Pena Cupajita, 25, Immigration Hold

Eloy Sosa-Garcia, 39, Immigration Hold

Michael Bear Claw, 36, Contract Hold/billing

Robert Lukowiak, 55, Serve Jail Time

Janelle Hunt, 36, Possess Contr Subst-powder or Cryst

Ty Sayles, 54, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, open container ALCH/Moving Veh-1st Off

Thesha Fellon, 30, Criminal Warrant

Ashley Workman, 29, Fail to Comply

Matthew Gerhard, 47, Camping Restricted-in City A

Melinda Villa Hernandez, 40, Domestic Battery-1st Off

