Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cole Miller, 27, Criminal Warrant
Simon Crowder, 27, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Dwayne Baker, 53, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Jack Devinee, 49, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Jose Morillo-Barroso, 23, Immigration Hold
Austin Earl, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Edison Espana-Champuiz, 28, Immigration Hold
Stephania Pena Cupajita, 25, Immigration Hold
Eloy Sosa-Garcia, 39, Immigration Hold
Michael Bear Claw, 36, Contract Hold/billing
Robert Lukowiak, 55, Serve Jail Time
Janelle Hunt, 36, Possess Contr Subst-powder or Cryst
Ty Sayles, 54, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, open container ALCH/Moving Veh-1st Off
Thesha Fellon, 30, Criminal Warrant
Ashley Workman, 29, Fail to Comply
Matthew Gerhard, 47, Camping Restricted-in City A
Melinda Villa Hernandez, 40, Domestic Battery-1st Off
