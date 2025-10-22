Natrona County Arrest Log (10/21/25-10/22/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cal Clark, 65, Fail to appear, Possess of Contr Subst-powder or cryst-

Casey Guenther, 36, Fail to comply, Serve jail time

Enjoly Villaobos, 37, Immigration hold

Justin Johnson, 42, District Court bench warrant, fail to comply

