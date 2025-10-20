Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/25 – 10/20/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Daniel Jensen, 44 - Fail to Comply X2, Criminal Trespass
Francisco Perez-Sosa, 55 - Immigration Hold
Dana Clark, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Luis Lopez, 25 - DWUI, Leave the Scene of an Accident
Kenneth Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Warrant
Moises Zavaleta-Carpio, 43 - Immigration Hold
Peyton Olson, 22 - Fail to Appear
Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Fail to Appear
Michael Lentini, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Public Intoxication
Myka Perry, 39 - Fail to Comply X2
Steven Amos, 54 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession
Zianna Romo, 24 - Shoplifting
Jase Sonesen, 23 - Driving While License Suspended, Shoplifting
Kody Juhl, 22 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd, Insurance Violation, Run Stop Sign
In This Moment Brings Goth Metalcore to Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Casperites Share Scary Beautiful Pics of Lightning Storm
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
National Night Out Community Celebration in Casper
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
DCI List of Missing Persons from Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media