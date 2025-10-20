Natrona County Arrest Log (10/19/25 – 10/20/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Daniel Jensen, 44 - Fail to Comply X2, Criminal Trespass

Francisco Perez-Sosa, 55 - Immigration Hold

Dana Clark, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Luis Lopez, 25 - DWUI, Leave the Scene of an Accident

Kenneth Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Warrant

Moises Zavaleta-Carpio, 43 - Immigration Hold

Peyton Olson, 22 - Fail to Appear

Brandon Seyfang, 43 - Fail to Appear

Michael Lentini, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Dewayne Farthing, 45 - Public Intoxication

Myka Perry, 39 - Fail to Comply X2

Steven Amos, 54 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession

Zianna Romo, 24 - Shoplifting

Jase Sonesen, 23 - Driving While License Suspended, Shoplifting

Kody Juhl, 22 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd, Insurance Violation, Run Stop Sign

