Natrona County Arrest Log (09/16/25 – 09/18/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Marcel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Halei Case, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caleb Phelps, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Andy Hutchinson, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant

Curtis Rahman, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant X2

Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joseph Stoneking, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense

Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold

As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Erik Robles-Sanchez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold

Alejandro Bernal-Murillo, 30 - Immigration Hold

Julie Jakoubek, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Douglas Ryberg, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Dennis Tyrrell, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Benally, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference

Brooke Cottrell, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Endre Wass, 18 - Under 21 Possess Alcohol, Under 18 Possess Tobacco, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicles

Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication

Ryan Keith, 23 - DWUI, Open Container

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

4th Annual Natrona County Emergency Response Expo 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media