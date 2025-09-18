Natrona County Arrest Log (09/16/25 – 09/18/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Marcel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Halei Case, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Caleb Phelps, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Andy Hutchinson, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant
Curtis Rahman, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, District Court Bench Warrant X2
Timothy Schnepper, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Joseph Stoneking, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st offense
Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold
As'sher Pettry, 23 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
Erik Robles-Sanchez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Oscar Hernandez-Hernandez, 29 - Immigration Hold
Alejandro Bernal-Murillo, 30 - Immigration Hold
Julie Jakoubek, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Douglas Ryberg, 30 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
April Wilson, 48 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Dennis Tyrrell, 69 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Brian Benally, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Resisting Arrest/Interference
Brooke Cottrell, 26 - Criminal Warrant
Endre Wass, 18 - Under 21 Possess Alcohol, Under 18 Possess Tobacco, Right of Way for Emergency Vehicles
Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication
Ryan Keith, 23 - DWUI, Open Container
Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container
