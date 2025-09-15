Natrona County Arrest Log (09/12/25 – 09/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Shari Maxey, 44 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespasss
Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - District Court Bench Warrant
Deepak Dahiya, 32 - Immigration Hold
Cortney Reeb, 46 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Failure to Comply
Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold
Andres Canon-Rueda, 36 - Immigration Hold
Mary Brewer, 37 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass
Tikae Wilson, 22 - Failure to Comply
Mason Jonas, 21 - Criminal Warrant
Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Failure to Comply
Bryan Beevers, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
Michal Lindberg, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Crystal Wassmuth, 41 - Failure to Appear, Valid Driver's License
Makenna Palato, 19 - Domestic Assault - 1st, Strangulation, Under 21 Possess Alcohol
K-9 Water Training
Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino