Natrona County Arrest Log (09/12/25 – 09/15/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Shari Maxey, 44 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespasss

Tyler Nichols-Morely, 21 - District Court Bench Warrant

Deepak Dahiya, 32 - Immigration Hold

Cortney Reeb, 46 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or More, Failure to Comply

Jonathan Perez-Palacios, 25 - Immigration Hold

Andres Canon-Rueda, 36 - Immigration Hold

Mary Brewer, 37 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Kirk Le Bar, 53 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespass

Tikae Wilson, 22 - Failure to Comply

Mason Jonas, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Bessie Sotelo, 47 - Failure to Comply

Bryan Beevers, 28 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Michal Lindberg, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Crystal Wassmuth, 41 - Failure to Appear, Valid Driver's License

Makenna Palato, 19 - Domestic Assault - 1st, Strangulation, Under 21 Possess Alcohol

