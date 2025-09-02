Natrona County Arrest Log (08/30/25 – 09/02/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dallas Smith, 46 - Arson: 4th Degree -Prop Und $200, Arson - 1st Degree

Edward Rogers, 57 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication

Charles Milledge, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant

Wyatt Creed, 19 - DUI, Under 21 Alcohol Consumption

David Strong, 27 - Failure to Comply

Randolph Duran, 36 - Contract Hold/Billing

Pedro Ruiz-Gomez, 24 - Driver's License, Immigration Hold

Misael Sanchez-Gonzalez, 43 - Immigraiton Hold

Jorge Morales, 26 - Immigration Hold

Michael Maritinez, 47 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody

Charles Sarantou, 40 - Failure to Comply

Sherette Lujan, 49 - Public Intoxication, Domestic Assault - 1st

Ruben Vega-Mendoza, 26 - DWUI, Insurance Violation, Driver's License, Immigration Hold, Failure to Appear

Junio Toledo, 60 - Failure to Appear

Quavin Spoonhunter, 24 - Failure to Appear

Martin Barajas Rojas, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Donald Raines, 48 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder

Yana Novozhenina, 32 - Immigration Hold

Joanna Carillo, 18 - Property Destruction $1,000 or More

Theotis Roberts, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant X3, Hold for Probation and Parole

Thomas Dyson, 45 - County Warrant/Hold

Kevin Dietz, 45 - Failure to Appear

Sandra Asire, 70 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder

Austin Chamburs, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Driving while License Cancelled

