Natrona County Arrest Log (08/30/25 – 09/02/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dallas Smith, 46 - Arson: 4th Degree -Prop Und $200, Arson - 1st Degree
Edward Rogers, 57 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication
Charles Milledge, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant
Wyatt Creed, 19 - DUI, Under 21 Alcohol Consumption
David Strong, 27 - Failure to Comply
Randolph Duran, 36 - Contract Hold/Billing
Pedro Ruiz-Gomez, 24 - Driver's License, Immigration Hold
Misael Sanchez-Gonzalez, 43 - Immigraiton Hold
Jorge Morales, 26 - Immigration Hold
Michael Maritinez, 47 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Assist Person in Custody
Charles Sarantou, 40 - Failure to Comply
Sherette Lujan, 49 - Public Intoxication, Domestic Assault - 1st
Ruben Vega-Mendoza, 26 - DWUI, Insurance Violation, Driver's License, Immigration Hold, Failure to Appear
Junio Toledo, 60 - Failure to Appear
Quavin Spoonhunter, 24 - Failure to Appear
Martin Barajas Rojas, 39 - Criminal Warrant
Donald Raines, 48 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder
Yana Novozhenina, 32 - Immigration Hold
Joanna Carillo, 18 - Property Destruction $1,000 or More
Theotis Roberts, 52 - District Court Bench Warrant X3, Hold for Probation and Parole
Thomas Dyson, 45 - County Warrant/Hold
Kevin Dietz, 45 - Failure to Appear
Sandra Asire, 70 - Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder
Austin Chamburs, 44 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder, Driving while License Cancelled
