Casper Recent Arrest Log (03/02/26 – 03/04/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass
Kaden Garcia, 18, Serve Jail Time
Alida Mattson, 34, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Lillyann Morales, 19, VALID DRIVERS LIC, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR
Trae Huerta, 26, Hold for CAC
Wilder Arotoma-Vallejos, 30, Immigration Hold
Nichole Willis, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL
Franklin Shablo, 53, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Kaitlyn Carr, 34, Theft-$1000 or More
Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Bond Revocation
Michael Ball, 26, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Jordan Alegria, 25, Fail to Appear
Haley Darrah, 22, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Ty Cochrun, 32, Breach of Peace
Isaiah Montiano Like, 27. Public Intoxication
Carlos Tagle, 26, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Cortney Reeb, 46, Breach of Peace
Nathan Espinoza, 23, CONCEAL/REFUSE TO REVEAL LOCATION OF CHI, Fail to Comply
Glenda Gotcher, 54, Fail to Comply
Phillip Beach, 29, Fail to Appear
Michael Jimenez, 45, Fail to Comply
Melany Miracle, 55, Fail to Appear
Nicole Eckhart, 27, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Brian Horton, 45, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Daniel Urbanski, 61, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST
Allen McConnell, 52, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
Dwight Tucker, 47, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN
