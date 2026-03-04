This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass

Kaden Garcia, 18, Serve Jail Time

Alida Mattson, 34, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Lillyann Morales, 19, VALID DRIVERS LIC, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - PILL OR CAP - 3 GR

Trae Huerta, 26, Hold for CAC

Wilder Arotoma-Vallejos, 30, Immigration Hold

Nichole Willis, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, TAKE CONTR SUBST OR LIQ INTO JAIL

Franklin Shablo, 53, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Kaitlyn Carr, 34, Theft-$1000 or More

Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Bond Revocation

Michael Ball, 26, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Jordan Alegria, 25, Fail to Appear

Haley Darrah, 22, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Ty Cochrun, 32, Breach of Peace

Isaiah Montiano Like, 27. Public Intoxication

Carlos Tagle, 26, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Cortney Reeb, 46, Breach of Peace

Nathan Espinoza, 23, CONCEAL/REFUSE TO REVEAL LOCATION OF CHI, Fail to Comply

Glenda Gotcher, 54, Fail to Comply

Phillip Beach, 29, Fail to Appear

Michael Jimenez, 45, Fail to Comply

Melany Miracle, 55, Fail to Appear

Nicole Eckhart, 27, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Brian Horton, 45, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Daniel Urbanski, 61, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II, OR III, MANUFAC OR DLVR METH OR NARC CONTR SUBST

Allen McConnell, 52, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Dwight Tucker, 47, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

