Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/12/26 – 02/13/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ramon Wise, 54, FRAUD BY CHECK - $1000 OR MORE, UTTER FORGED WRITING, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Jarett David, 31, Hold for Probation and Parole

Austin Pacheco, 33, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeremy Tsinigine, 40, Public Intoxication

Paul Farley, 36, BURGLARY; building, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST x2, Fail to Comply

Eric Richardson, Fail to Appear

Danny Bouissey, 39, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE

