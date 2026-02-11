Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/10/26 – 02/11/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC

Carrie Ferraiuollo, 43, District Court Bench Warrant

Rustam Almazbekou, 38, Immigration Hold

Derrick Jonas, 39, Fail to appear

Tyreese Reed, 27, Serve Jail Time

Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Assault and Battery, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/dispense in open

Dallas Dresser, 38, Assault, Public intoxication Prohibited

Jennifer Shakespeare, 40, Assault and Battery, Public intoxication prohibited, Open container- Possess/Dispense in open

Thomas Burkett, 66, Criminal Warrant

Alice Amy, 69, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Tammy Hudson, 57, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR

Amadais Vallejos, 21, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Matthew Kirchnavy, 37, Fail to Comply

Jazmin St John, 19, Criminal Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol

John Hammontree, 34, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skatebo

