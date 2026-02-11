Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/10/26 – 02/11/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC
Carrie Ferraiuollo, 43, District Court Bench Warrant
Rustam Almazbekou, 38, Immigration Hold
Derrick Jonas, 39, Fail to appear
Tyreese Reed, 27, Serve Jail Time
Veronica Spotted Elk, 44, Assault and Battery, Public intoxication prohibited, Open Container-Possess/dispense in open
Dallas Dresser, 38, Assault, Public intoxication Prohibited
Jennifer Shakespeare, 40, Assault and Battery, Public intoxication prohibited, Open container- Possess/Dispense in open
Thomas Burkett, 66, Criminal Warrant
Alice Amy, 69, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Tammy Hudson, 57, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR
Amadais Vallejos, 21, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Matthew Kirchnavy, 37, Fail to Comply
Jazmin St John, 19, Criminal Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Liquor Law-Minor Possesses Alcohol
John Hammontree, 34, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycles/Skatebo
