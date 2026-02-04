Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/03/26 – 02/04/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jason Yetter, 44, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Derek Soltis, 41, Fail to Comply

Lisa Fraser, 24, Criminal Warrant

Enrique Sanchez-Cuellar, 32, Immigration Hold

Espian Martinez, 22, BURGLARY; building

Katheryn Esmay, 31, Fail to Comply

Devon Schroyer, 51, Hold for Probation and Parole

Angela Strickler, 41, District Court Bench Warrant

Steven Oldman, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC

Sean Heise, 44, Hit, THEFT - UND $1000, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Criminal Warran, Fail to Comply x2

Naomi Yellowbear, 40, Fail to Appear

Jeryell Brigance, 35, District Court Bench Warrant

Johnathan Quiver, 30, Fail to Appear

Bryce Miller, 36, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic

Marney Lara, 55, Fail to Comply

