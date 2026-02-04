Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/03/26 – 02/04/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jason Yetter, 44, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Derek Soltis, 41, Fail to Comply
Lisa Fraser, 24, Criminal Warrant
Enrique Sanchez-Cuellar, 32, Immigration Hold
Espian Martinez, 22, BURGLARY; building
Katheryn Esmay, 31, Fail to Comply
Devon Schroyer, 51, Hold for Probation and Parole
Angela Strickler, 41, District Court Bench Warrant
Steven Oldman, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Ethan Burgess, 26, Hold for CAC
Sean Heise, 44, Hit, THEFT - UND $1000, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Criminal Warran, Fail to Comply x2
Naomi Yellowbear, 40, Fail to Appear
Jeryell Brigance, 35, District Court Bench Warrant
Johnathan Quiver, 30, Fail to Appear
Bryce Miller, 36, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic
Marney Lara, 55, Fail to Comply
