Casper Area Coronavirus Closures & Adjustments

Due to the growing concerns of COVID-19, many Casper area institutions, businesses, and activities are closing or adjusting to ensure safety. See the list below.

The best ways to keep COVID-19 from spreading, health officials say, are social distancing, basic hygiene and basic disinfection efforts. Those practices are strongly encouraged.

This list will continue to be updated. All submissions are subject to approval.

CLOSURES & CANCELATIONS:

All NCSD Schools Closed Until Apr. 5th. - Read more here.

The City of Casper Recreation Center, Aquatics Center and Ice Arena are suspending services indefinitely. - Read more here.

Casper Child Development Center Closed Until Apr. 7th - Read more here.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming closed until tentative date of Apr. 5th. - Read more here.

Foreigner concert scheduled March 23rd at the Casper Events Center has been postponed. - Read more here.

My Country 95.5's Thankful Thursday spring season at the Beacon Club has been canceled. - Read more here.

Special Olympics of Wyoming has canceled all activities through the end of May. - Read more here.

Home and Garden Show at the Casper Events Center has been canceled. - Read more here.

Casper Youth Baseball Little League has a temporary suspension until April 6th on all practices.

Backwards Distilling Company has closed their tasting room until further notice.

The Self Help Center offices are closed through April 5th. Our staff will be available by phone to work with individuals on a case by case basis.

Frontier Brewing Company & Taproom will be closed March 16th through at least. Tuesday, March 24th.

True Care Women’s Resource Center will be CLOSED this week, March 17 to 20. "We desire to protect the health and safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers. We will re-evaluate at the end of the week and notify you via social media about plans for next week."

The United Church of Christ, Casper has suspended all activities (including Melrose Coffee House and the Bargain Basement) for the next three weeks or longer based on CDC guidelines. "Services will be on our facebook page."

Casper Spring Holistic Expo originally scheduled for March 28 & 29, 2020 is cancelled, show has been postponed to this fall on September 12 & 13, 2020.

Wyoming Diocese Suspends All Catholic Masses - Read more here.

ADJUSTMENTS:

The Natrona County School District's food services division will provide takeaway meals for school-age children while schools are closed for the next three weeks. - Read more here.

Highland Park Community Church will hold its services online for the next two Sundays. Read more here.

Wyoming Medical Center has implemented restrictions on visitors. - Read more here.

Town of Evansville has closed building access to the public. - Read more here.

Walmart open only 6am-11pm - Read more here.

Eastridge Mall: New operating hours - Noon and 7 p.m. except Sunday - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anchor stores like Best Buy, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods operate on their own hours.

VERIZON location in the Blackmore Plaza has adjusted their hours through April 12.

M-Sat 10-5. Sunday Closed.

