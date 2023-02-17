The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Friday morning closed or issued warnings about federal and state highways due to high winds, winter conditions and crashes, according to wyoroad.info.

U.S. Highway 20/26 between Casper and Moneta is closed due to winter conditions. The estimated opening time is unknown.

WYDOT reminds motorists that parking on the roadway is prohibited and that causes delays opening the road.

Interstate 25 from Cheyenne through Douglas is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

The highway is open, but WYDOT issued an advisory of an extreme blow-over risk for those kinds of vehicles.

Midwest is under a winter weather advisory from the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.

WYDOT reports black ice is on I-25 near the exits for Midwest.

Elsewhere in central Wyoming, WYDOT has closed U.S. Highway 287/Wyoming Highway 789 from Muddy Gap through Jeffrey Center to Sweetwater Station and the junction of Wyoming Highway 28.

Estimated time for reopening that highway is unknown.

Be safe.

