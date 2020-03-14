Thankful Thursday Spring Season Canceled Amid Virus Concerns

After careful consideration, visits with our charities and partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s apparent that this season of Thankful Thursday is best postponed until conditions improve.

The health of our community and the fundraising success of our local charities is our primary concern - and for that reason, we’ve made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of the Spring season and relocate our remaining charities to new dates in the Fall.

Thankful Thursday is a great example of the power of our community coming together for good - we encourage more of that giving spirit to continue as we move through the days ahead, as the current conditions make it tough for our local organizations to fundraise, and our small businesses to prosper. Please continue to support the home team on all fronts, and we look forward to reconnecting with all of you in the Fall for Casper’s Party With A Purpose.