UPDATE: After Spectra made the announcement, the health department said it had not made a final decision about cancellation. The health department confirmed late Friday afternoon that the show was canceled.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has canceled the popular annual Home and Garden Show this weekend because of concerns about the new coronavirus COVID-19, according to a news release from Spectra, the company that manages the Casper Events Center.

The show attracts hundreds of area residents who visit exhibits by companies that build homes; do landscaping; install heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; sell trees, lawn mowers, solar panels, baked goods and cigars; and offer tips on plants and invasive species.

It is unknown if the show will be rescheduled, said Becky Vega with exhibitor Magic City Stoves who spoke to an Events Center employee.

The Events Center could not be reached for comment; the phone was for show sponsor Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association; and health department personnel were in meetings.

Spectra said that its staff are following the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that causes fever, coughing and shortness of breath that can be fatal especially to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.