Special Olympics Wyoming Cancels All Events Through May

Special Olympics of Wyoming has canceled all activities through the end of May due to coronavirus concerns. The cancellation, announced on Friday, includes all training, competition and fundraising events.

Cancellations are effective immediately.

"This difficult decision was made with an overriding concern and consideration of the safety and wellbeing of our athletes and communities," the organization said. "For many of our athletes, training is their only outlet to combat the social isolation and health and wellness challenges they face daily. More now than ever, we must work together to support our athletes and keep connected as a community."