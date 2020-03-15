Casper Recreation Facilities Close Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The City of Casper Recreation Center, Aquatics Center and Ice Arena are suspending services indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services offered at those facilities are shut down, effective immediately.

The announcement Sunday followed the Natrona County School District's decision -- and similar decisions by many other Wyoming school districts -- to close for the next three weeks.

This developing story will be updated. 

