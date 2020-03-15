Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Closed Due to Virus

Concerns over the novel coronavirus have led leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming to close all of their facilities beginning Monday, March 16.

In an email Sunday night, the group said its eight sites in Casper and Glenrock should re-opened once schools do the same. The closure is expected to last through April 5.

"For Club sites in Dubois and Buffalo, the Clubs will be closed as long as the schools are not in session," the statement reads in part.

All Club activities and sports leagues are also canceled until April 5.

“We understand the strain this pandemic has put on our communities. Although it is not ideal, our Board of Directors and Club leadership believe it is in the best interest in the health of our children, volunteers, staff, families, and overall community to close at this time,” said Ashley Bright, BGCCW CEO. “During this time, we are utilizing Centers for Disease Control approved cleaning and disinfecting agents and following its guidelines to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus within our Clubs and buses.”