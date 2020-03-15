Casper Child Development Center to Close Until April 7

The Child Development Center of Natrona County will close Monday until the first week in April due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to an announcement from executive director Alisha Rone on Sunday.

Staff will return to the development center on April 6 to deep clean the entire center again.

On April 7, the staff will ensure that the center is safe for children to return before re-opening.

If parents or guardians need to contact someone at the center, email Rone, their teachers or therapists, who will respond to messages.

The development center also will send a packet of materials to encourage learning and development at home during the closure.