NELLY Concert at Casper Events Center Postponed

The 4/2020 Spring Fest Tour featuring NELLY is to be postponed according to a press release sent by the Casper Events Center.

Press Release:

– Due to the current state of the nation, the 4/2020 Spring

Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony scheduled for April 29th has been postponed to October 30th

.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.