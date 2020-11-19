Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Hires New CEO

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has hired its new president and chief operation officer, according to a news release Thursday.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors on Nov. 17 voted unanimously to approve Jason DeWitt for the position after an extensive nationwide search.

DeWitt will begin on Dec. 1.

“Jason has a great knowledge of and extensive relationships in our community," Board Chairman Michael Howe said.

"His experience with the Chamber will help him jump right into the position and gain ground immediately,” Howe said. “He will help guide our Chamber to the next level, strengthening our membership and forming strong community partnerships.”

DeWitt, a Casper native, has been the business development and marketing director of the Science Zone, he served six years on the chamber board and is a graduate of the Leadership Casper Program.

He is a board member of the Rotary Club of Casper and the Casper Boat Club, and serves on other community committees. He and his wife Anna live downtown with their daughter.

DeWitt said he looks forward to building on the Chamber's history.

“The community is experiencing revitalization and the opportunities for our Chamber and the business communities are endless," he said.

The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based, nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ensure the success of its members.

For more information, visit the Chamber's website or call (307) 234-5311.

