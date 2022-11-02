Care to Share Your Two Cents on Washington Park’s Makeover?

The City of Casper invites the public to participate in a survey to better plan the future of Washington Park.

The City is in the beginning phases of pursuing funding to allow them to offer "amenities in line with national trends and local interests" according to a recent press release.

"It’s our vision that someday, not too long from now, Washington Park will become the recreational heart of Casper."

Washington Park currently has a bandshell, swimming pools, tennis courts, and a baseball field. But according to Parks Recreation and Public Director Zulima Lopez, many of the amenities have outlived their expected lifespan. The press release added that the park lacks adequate parking, public restrooms and inclusive infrastructure.

The public meeting to further discuss what the future holds for the park is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3rd at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. 4th St. There will be refreshments and a chance to provide feedback.

"Maybe that means building new pickleball courts, upgrading existing tennis courts or renovating our playground structures - or maybe it means something completely different."

“This is your community’s park, so community input is the most important data we can have,” said Lopez.

SURVEY LINK HERE

