2024 Beartrap Summer Festival FAQs + Everything You Need to Know

The 2024 Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up this weekend, Aug. 3rd & 4th, and there are quite a few changes with it being held at Washington Park this year. With all the changes with this year's festivities come a lot of questions. Here are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and answers + everything you need to know about the 2024 festival.

FAQs:

Q: Why is the festival being held at Washington Park instead of at Beartrap Meadow?

A: This year’s festival is being held in town because of the roadwork and other improvements being done on the mountain.

Q: Will the festival return to Beartrap Meadow next year?

A: Yes!

Q: Will McKinley Street be closed?

A: No. McKinley will stay open for the duration, but the speed limit will be reduced to 20 MPH.

Q: Will Jefferson Street be closed?

A: Yes. Jefferson will be closed from 6th to 11th Streets. No other streets will be closed.

Q: Is public parking available?

A: There will be complimentary shuttles to and from the Rec Center and Beverly Plaza lots for the duration of the event. We encourage attendees to take advantage of the shuttles in order to minimize the impact on the residents living near the park.

Q: Is there any way to guarantee a close parking spot?

A: Yes! Preferred parking passes are available for purchase. Preferred parking is located on Jefferson Street, adjacent to the park.

Q: Can I buy tickets at the gate?

A: Yes. There will be two entrances to the festival at Washington Park. The first is on McKinley Street, and the second is on the corner of Jefferson and 11th.

Q: Who are the musical acts?

A: Click here to see the full lineup.

Q: Is outside alcohol allowed?

A: No. Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Craft beer, domestic beer, and cocktails will be available for purchase. See the list of alcohol vendors below.

Q: Can I bring a cooler?

A: Yes! You can bring coolers with ice, food, water, and other non-alcoholic beverages. NO GLASS BOTTLES!

Q: Will there be food trucks?

A: Yes! See the list of food vendors below.

Q: Are dogs allowed?

A: Yes! Bring your pooches!

*See the general policies along below with suggested items to bring and items to NOT bring.*

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

Canva Canva loading...

GENERAL POLICIES:

Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited

Everyone there should have a wristband or lanyard visible on the event grounds or you will be asked to leave by the security staff.

No Refunds

The festival is rain or shine. No refunds will be given for any temporary evacuation

No Smoking except in designated areas.

Stage and artist area is closed to walk through traffic

Camping is prohibited

Dogs are allowed, only with leash and visible dog tags. Look for our new dog potty stations and PLEASE pick up after your dog.

No guns or weapons allowed onsite. Items will be confiscated and not returned.

NO tents, canopies, sports sunshade umbrellas (Sport-Brellas), or large chair umbrellas are allowed in the park.

Umbrellas can be used by please be courteous to your neighbor, we want everyone to be able to see the show.

NO GLASS CONTAINERS on festival grounds. PLEASE dispose of trash in proper receptacles.

When drinking alcoholic beverages, drinker wristband must be in sight at all times.

Anyone found inside the festival grounds without a wristband will be removed from the venue.

Lineup/set times subject to change without notice

Everyone, including personal belongings, is subject to search upon entry.

ENCOURAGED ITEMS TO BRING:

Sunscreen

Blanket to sit on

Small folding chair

Hat

Rain gear

Ear plugs

Camera (no professional photo equipment)

Bug spray

PROHIBITED ITEMS TO LEAVE AT HOME:

OUTSIDE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Illegal substances of any kind

Glass containers of any kind

Bicycles/scooters/go-carts/ATVs

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks

Bad attitudes

Get ready for a weekend of fun as Beartrap Summer Festival heads down the mountain. See you in Washington Park Aug, 3rd & 4th.