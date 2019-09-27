CANCELLED: ‘Double Dare LIVE!’ Nov. 2nd At Casper Events Center
The 'Double Dare LIVE! Show, originally scheduled for November 2, 2019 at the Casper Events Center, has been cancelled due to logistical issues resulting from a revised touring schedule.
Fans that have purchased tickets will be refunded beginning next week. If tickets were purchased with a Credit Card, a credit will be processed to the credit card of purchase. Tickets do NOT need to be returned to the Box Office. Your credit should show up on your statement within 7 to 10 business days. If tickets were purchased by cash, the tickets will need to be returned to the Box Office, where customers will need to present ID and sign a voucher for the cash refund. Please call the Box Office at (307) 577-3030 or 800-442-2256 if a refund is needed by mail.