Liz Cheney: To Keep Children Safe, Spend Less Time Banning Books and More Time Stopping Gun Violence

On Tuesday, March 27 it was announced that three children and three adults were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter was also killed after 'engaging' with police.

When news of the shootings came out, multiple politicians came out with statements - some offered their condolences, others were looking for somebody, or something, to blame.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, under the direction of President Biden, ordered that both the United States and Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of the shooting.

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

President Biden also called on Congress to pass his ban on assault weapons.

Other politicians, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, offered a very different response, choosing to blame the president for the attack.

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney is, at this point, the only representative of Wyoming besides Governor Gordon ordering flags to be flown half-staff, to comment on the tragedy in Nashville.

In her comment, Cheney referenced comments by Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of George W. Bush.

"If we really want to keep our children safe," Cheney stated, "we need to spend less time banning books and more time stopping the horrific gun violence in our schools."

Cheney referenced the ongoing debate between Republicans and Democrats regarding whether "controversial" books should be banned from school libraries.

Business Insider reported that "State GOP leaders have enacted laws or pushed for banning children from accessing certain books in school classrooms and libraries, and polling shows banning books is popular among Republicans."

Now, Cheney is stating that the country should focus less on banning books and more on doing what it takes to ensure no more children are killed.