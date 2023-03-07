Liz Cheney: Trump’s Lies Provoked a Violent Attack on Our Capitol

Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is continuing to accuse former president Donald Trump of provoking the January 6 Capitol Attack in Washington D.C.

Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the January 6 House Select Committee, has been embroiled with a war of words with the former president for years now, so much so that it may have even cost her seat in Congress. But Cheney is still relentless in her belief that Donald Trump was the instigator in the January 6 Capitol Attack.

On Tuesday, Cheney shared a video of some of the footage from the Capitol Attack, along with another reminder that, in her belief, Trump provoked the attack.

The video itself shows some graphic imagery of citizens attacking police with Trump flagpoles, police responding with tear gas, followers breaking into the Capitol building itself, and more.

Along with the video, Cheney repeated her claims that the attack was the result of Donald Trump's lies.

"One lesson of Jan 6 is this: Trump's lies, spread on TV & social media, provoked a violent attack on our Capitol," Cheney wrote. "No responsible adult, and especially no American pledged to our Constitution, should deny what happened or repeat the same reckless lies."

"The people of Wyoming assessed your lies and voted you out by 35+ votes," one Twitter user replied. "Your words are meaningless. You are a liar."

On the other side of the coin, one Twitter user wrote that "Knowing that Trump/Trumpism is a threat to our Republic and must be stood up to is a burden I carry with you. You are not alone and we don't need to agree on anything else to be allies. Best of luck."

Cheney was defeated by the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman for her seat in Congress in November of 2022. Recently, Cheney announced that she would be teaching at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. She will serve as the 'Professor of Politics.'