UPDATE: Casper College Bomb Threat ‘Unsubstantiated,’ Campus Cleared

Update as of 5:00 p.m.

Rebekah Ladd with the Casper Police Department has stated that Casper College has been cleared after an anonymous bomb threat forced an evacuation of the campus Thursday afternoon.

"Casper College has been cleared following an anonymous report of a bomb on campus," Ladd told K2 Radio News. "Working in conjunction with the FBI, the threat was determined to be unsubstantiated. The FBI told local officials that the same non-credible threat had been issued at other educational institutions in the region.

The Casper Police Department is reporting that there is an ongoing bomb threat at Casper College.

That's according to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd, who told K2 Radio News about the potential threat.

"Officers are currently on-scene at Casper College investigating an anonymous report of a bomb on Campus," Ladd stated. "Appropriate evacuations are taking place. Updates will be released as they become available."

K2 Radio News will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.